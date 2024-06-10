Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,061,704. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

