Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stake Raised by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for 5.8% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $418,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,019.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,926,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 614.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,665,000 after buying an additional 125,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,254. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $117.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

