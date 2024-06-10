Samsara’s (IOT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

IOT has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.91.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 303,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 303,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock worth $64,729,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 35.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Samsara by 20.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 40.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 254,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Samsara by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

