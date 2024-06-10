Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 238,097 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $38,275,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,247,000 after acquiring an additional 127,303 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.91. The stock had a trading volume of 432,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,770. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.28 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.14.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,671 shares of company stock worth $438,754. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

