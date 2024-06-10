Robert W. Baird Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $32.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,906.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

