Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $3,412.53 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,488.64 or 1.00024594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012318 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00093005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00176731 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $8,961.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

