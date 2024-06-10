Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 10th (AAP, ABM, ADBE, ALGN, AMD, AN, ANIX, APD, APDN, ASO)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 10th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $78.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $640.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $200.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $312.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $276.00 to $294.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $1.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $8.50 to $7.50. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $160.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $147.00 to $144.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $49.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $116.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $224.00 to $311.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $209.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $1,200.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its target price boosted by Argus from $125.00 to $160.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $64.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $92.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $2.00 to $3.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $123.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $132.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) had its price target boosted by Argus from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $75.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.