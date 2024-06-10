Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 10th (AAP, ABM, ADBE, ALGN, AMD, AN, ANIX, APD, APDN, ASO)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 10th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $78.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $640.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $200.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $312.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $276.00 to $294.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $1.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $8.50 to $7.50. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $160.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $147.00 to $144.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $49.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $116.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $224.00 to $311.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $209.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $1,200.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its target price boosted by Argus from $125.00 to $160.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $64.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $92.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $2.00 to $3.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $123.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $132.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) had its price target boosted by Argus from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $75.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

