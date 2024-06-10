Request (REQ) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Request has a market capitalization of $135.25 million and $1.91 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,727.84 or 1.00023467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012378 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00095488 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13305912 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,622,522.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

