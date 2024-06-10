Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $9.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $859.30. The stock had a trading volume of 828,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,054. The firm has a market cap of $816.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $860.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $775.80 and its 200 day moving average is $709.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

