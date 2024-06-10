Raymond James Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $105.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.42.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,665 shares of company stock worth $5,305,710. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

