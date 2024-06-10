Ranger Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Chemed comprises 1.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Chemed worth $28,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,476,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Chemed by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $543.66. 56,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,239. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.75.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,308 shares of company stock valued at $13,270,946. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

