Ranger Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $52,130,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 156.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,479,000 after buying an additional 576,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,330,000 after acquiring an additional 209,965 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 156,755 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,748,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.77. 141,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $92.90.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.