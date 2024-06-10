Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 697 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of AppFolio worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,807.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $1,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,807.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $6,864,423. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APPF traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.45. 143,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,418. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.56 and a 52-week high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

