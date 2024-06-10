Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 556,132 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,289,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,132 shares during the period. Permian Resources accounts for 3.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $58,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 508.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 133,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 166.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 17.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 380,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $10,698,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.34. 7,614,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,475,823. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 4.26. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

