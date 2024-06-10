Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $31.25 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Repligen makes up about 1.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.78. 591,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 583.14, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

