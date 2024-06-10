Ranger Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435,597 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Napco Security Technologies worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,969,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,833,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 134,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $52.73.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

