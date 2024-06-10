Ranger Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Silicon Laboratories worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 937,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 398,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,907,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,453,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 483,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 72,168 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. 177,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,907. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $166.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

