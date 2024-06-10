Ranger Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,765 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 2.90% of OneSpaWorld worth $40,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,224,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,517 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 59.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 77,421 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 36.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 176,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,451.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,673 shares of company stock worth $800,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 2.18. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.29.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

