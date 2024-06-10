ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $21.04

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $22.49. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 1,801,724 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

