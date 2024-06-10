ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.23

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 153660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $749.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

