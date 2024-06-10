Prom Price Hits $10.52 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Prom has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $191.90 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $10.52 or 0.00015131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,507.04 or 1.00020254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00095966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.30537376 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,838,619.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

