PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $76,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. American Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.