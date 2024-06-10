PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,888 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $81,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.