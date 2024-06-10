Piper Sandler Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $61.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

USFD stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in US Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,073,000 after buying an additional 566,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after buying an additional 4,569,002 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,050,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,454,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

