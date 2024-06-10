Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.93

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 123529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.
