Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $100.00

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $228,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $136,978,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

