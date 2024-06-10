Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,758,000 after buying an additional 81,215 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

