Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $765.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.42. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $65,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,455.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 676,963 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

