Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 426,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

