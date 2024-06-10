Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $27.49 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2,410.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $27,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,747,000 after buying an additional 527,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $24.13. 437,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,011. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

