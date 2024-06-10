Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $13.81 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,853 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Integer worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Integer by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $119.14. The company had a trading volume of 108,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,675. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

