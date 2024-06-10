Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 163,988 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,860,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

PLD stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.83. 1,527,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,677. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

