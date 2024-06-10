New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654,396 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.47% of New Gold worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGD. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in New Gold by 812.7% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 81,267 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 214,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

New Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.12.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

