New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFE. Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.50. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,775.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 187.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 57,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 42.1% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.