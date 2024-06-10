NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company raised NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 461,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $6,692,916.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,542,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,324,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 525,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,250 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 285.0% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 425,212 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NPCE opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.43. NeuroPace has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 173.62% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

