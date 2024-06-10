NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $6.47 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.47 or 0.00009305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and $237.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00047412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,843,976 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,976,451 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,194,750,149 with 1,083,641,101 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.62489396 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $243,400,990.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

