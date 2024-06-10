Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0511 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,396.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00077460 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00027566 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011364 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,760.46 or 0.65630532 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

