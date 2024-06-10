National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Price Down 4%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 13,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 70,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

National Research Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Research’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in National Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in National Research by 114.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in National Research during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

