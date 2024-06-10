Natalie Glance Sells 1,500 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $323,025.00.
Duolingo Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ DUOL traded up $8.88 on Monday, hitting $197.86. 775,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,024. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on DUOL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.33.
Institutional Trading of Duolingo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $48,552,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
