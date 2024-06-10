Napatree Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,357. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

