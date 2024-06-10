M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

MTB stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.82. 386,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,067. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

