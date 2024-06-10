Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Up to $113.43

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $113.43, but opened at $116.06. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $116.22, with a volume of 47,597 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after buying an additional 317,278 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after buying an additional 168,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,958,000 after acquiring an additional 156,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

