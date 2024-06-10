Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.70

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.70 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.91 ($0.65), with a volume of 3259925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.45 ($0.67).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mobico Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 66 ($0.85) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Mobico Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Activity at Mobico Group

The company has a market capitalization of £312.63 million, a PE ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.30.

In related news, insider James Stamp sold 14,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £8,332.80 ($10,676.23). In other Mobico Group news, insider Nigel Pocklington acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,287.00). 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

Featured Stories

