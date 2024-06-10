Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

MXC stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Insider Transactions at Mexco Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

