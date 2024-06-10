Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

MRU stock opened at C$75.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.98.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metro will post 4.2740275 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

