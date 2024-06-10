Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.25.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $76,297,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $32,303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151,946 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $25,495,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $169.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.45 and a 200 day moving average of $164.12. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

