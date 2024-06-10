MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $22.71 Average PT from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAX

Insider Activity at MediaAlpha

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,540,000 shares of company stock worth $202,767,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.