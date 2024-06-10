Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.61. 3,308,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average is $171.22. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

