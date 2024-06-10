Mark Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mark Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,805 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 1.3% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EA traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $135.72. 713,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,791. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.81.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,419 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

