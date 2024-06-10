Mark Asset Management LP Has $25.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.13. 2,035,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,431,477. The company has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

